Warpaint London PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £128.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.14. Warpaint London has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.