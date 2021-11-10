Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce $3.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W traded down $9.68 on Wednesday, reaching $240.93. 1,101,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,764. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.89, a P/E/G ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.87.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.