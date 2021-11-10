Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WSTG traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487. The company has a market cap of $134.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Wayside Technology Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

