WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 15,598 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64.

