WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 5,792 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $291.24 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.66.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

