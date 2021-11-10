WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

