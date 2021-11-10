WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $680,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

AT&T stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.