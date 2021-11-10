WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Shares of FDX opened at $248.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.