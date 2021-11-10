WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,056 shares of company stock valued at $46,726,456. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of AXON opened at $174.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $168.72. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.