WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 256 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

BATS:JPHY opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

