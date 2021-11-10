Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,077 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after purchasing an additional 197,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Webster Financial by 309.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

