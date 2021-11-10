Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Roku in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $279.77 on Monday. Roku has a one year low of $207.50 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

