Wedbush Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $23.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Poshmark stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $47,742.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $55,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $135,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

