Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN):

11/8/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/5/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

11/5/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

9/13/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NPTN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,937. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get NeoPhotonics Co alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 364,308 shares of company stock worth $5,294,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 107,036 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 289,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.