Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.