Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Welbilt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Welbilt has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,905 shares of company stock worth $1,361,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,819,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

