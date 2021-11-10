Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,511 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

