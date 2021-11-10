Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,422 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.