Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Roku by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.21.

Roku stock opened at $279.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.30 and a 200-day moving average of $356.09. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $207.50 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.