Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $524.31 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,458,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480,266 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celanese were worth $524,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Celanese by 141.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Celanese by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

