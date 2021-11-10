Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $346,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

