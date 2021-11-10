Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,036 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Humana were worth $378,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

NYSE:HUM opened at $450.40 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.50 and a 200 day moving average of $432.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.