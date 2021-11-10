Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 213,201 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,201 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.94% of Discover Financial Services worth $333,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

DFS opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

