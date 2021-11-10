Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,189,967 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $467,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $977,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

