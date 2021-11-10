Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,232,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,455,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.29. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

