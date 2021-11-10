West Branch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 191 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

NYSE ARE opened at $206.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.42. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.62 and a 52 week high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

