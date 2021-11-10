West Branch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,688,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Owens Corning by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,568 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $66.32 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

