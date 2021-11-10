West Branch Capital LLC Takes $33,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,005,000 after buying an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $461.98 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.66 and a 200-day moving average of $420.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

