West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after buying an additional 112,815 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

