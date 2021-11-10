Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,151.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 1,494.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

