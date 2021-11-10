Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTSHF. CIBC decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $22.38 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

