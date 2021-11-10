Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
