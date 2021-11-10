WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLDBF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on WildBrain from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of WLDBF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

