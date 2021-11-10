William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.99. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $94.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in CRA International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,540.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

