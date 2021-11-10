Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 31.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 67.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $200.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.85. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.81.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

