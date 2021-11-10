Woodline Partners LP Buys 4,425 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.06% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of 142.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIXT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

