Woodline Partners LP Invests $4.03 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in The New York Times by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The New York Times by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 301,176 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in The New York Times by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The New York Times by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

