Woodline Partners LP Invests $4.72 Million in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 208,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLUE. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

