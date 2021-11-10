Woodline Partners LP Purchases 645,940 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 329.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,940 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.11% of Coty worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Coty by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

