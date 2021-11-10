Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.50 million-$117.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.91 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.320 EPS.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $9.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.69. 378,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $124.90. Workiva has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,622 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,438 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

