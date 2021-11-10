Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 36,918 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,335 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $133.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.