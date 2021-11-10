Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in UDR by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after purchasing an additional 820,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,802,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Barclays began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.11, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

