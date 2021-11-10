Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338,316.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,882,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,551,593 shares of company stock worth $375,971,086. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.90 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $197.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

