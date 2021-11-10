Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,503 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,831.00 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

