Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 36,618 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,618 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.61 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

