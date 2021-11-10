Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 86,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.63.

RE stock opened at $272.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.80. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

