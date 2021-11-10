WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$168.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.67. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

