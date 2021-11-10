Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $101.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WYNN. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

