Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.76.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
