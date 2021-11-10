Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xencor stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xencor were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

