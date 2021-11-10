Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $7,262,601.13 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.27. 579,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,767. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
