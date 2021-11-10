Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $7,262,601.13 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.27. 579,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,767. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 152,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,104,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,560,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 72.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 87,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 124,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

